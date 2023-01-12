CleverTap Integrates with Storyly
CleverTap has integrated its customer engagement and retention platform with Storyly, the user engagement platform that embeds full-screen, interactive, and immersive Stories in mobile apps and websites.
This integration will enable marketers to deliver data-driven, real-time personalized user flows for their most engaging campaigns.
CleverTap's platform provides audience analytics, deep-segmentation, multichannel engagement, product recommendations, and automation in one unified product.
Storyly will provide marketers with a new and dynamic channel that CleverTap customers can use to get zero-party data on their audiences’ preferences and needs, create new segments, and curate user journeys to interact in a way that responds directly to users' answers.
Integrating CleverTap and Storyly will also connect the platforms in real time through EventBridge technology, enabling Story interactions to become triggered for automated, personalized marketing messages. Additionally, users will be protected from repetitive or irrelevant messaging thanks to the real-time data from Storyly.
"We are excited about this integration with Storyly. We see this as yet another step in the right direction to create an omnichannel user experience for our customers," said Marcelo Rocha, vice president for Latin America at CleverTap, in a sttement. "With Story-style content seamlessly delivering interactive experiences today, we realize the immense untapped potential it holds for growth marketers who will now be able to leverage this format and create customized user experiences in a convenient and intuitive manner."
"An omnichannel experience is one of the best ways to improve the customer experience today. That means taking advantage of every channel possible, enriching them with high-quality and reliable user data, and delivering timely and relevant content in the most captivating formats," said Aykut Bal, chief product officer of Storyly, in a statement. "Integrating Storyly with a powerful platform like CleverTap will help marketers build user journeys that will boost mobile user engagement, conversion, and retention. Storyly Stories will add a new channel to marketers' deck of cards, one that offers both a familiar mobile format and data collection capabilities."