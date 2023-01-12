CleverTap Integrates with Storyly

CleverTap has integrated its customer engagement and retention platform with Storyly, the user engagement platform that embeds full-screen, interactive, and immersive Stories in mobile apps and websites.

This integration will enable marketers to deliver data-driven, real-time personalized user flows for their most engaging campaigns.

CleverTap's platform provides audience analytics, deep-segmentation, multichannel engagement, product recommendations, and automation in one unified product.

Storyly will provide marketers with a new and dynamic channel that CleverTap customers can use to get zero-party data on their audiences’ preferences and needs, create new segments, and curate user journeys to interact in a way that responds directly to users' answers.

Integrating CleverTap and Storyly will also connect the platforms in real time through EventBridge technology, enabling Story interactions to become triggered for automated, personalized marketing messages. Additionally, users will be protected from repetitive or irrelevant messaging thanks to the real-time data from Storyly.