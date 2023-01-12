Yext Integrates with Apple Business Connect

Yext today announced an integration with Apple Business Connect, allowing businesses to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other Apple apps.

Business Connect includes the Business Connect API, which supports updates to the Apple Maps place card at scale and has several features designed to drive local engagement.

Current Yext Listings customers automatically have access to the integration and can now make updates to the Apple Maps place card by leveraging the new Business Connect API. With this upgrade, organizations can also further optimize their digital presence with Showcases, a feature that allows users to highlight offers or promotions for specific locations in the Apple Maps place card.

"Our integration with the new Apple Business Connect API underscores our commitment to constantly advance our listings offering," said Marc Ferrentino, president and chief operating officer of Yext, in a statement. "Any organization using Yext's Answers Platform can confidently say that their customers have the most accurate, up-to-date information available at their fingertips whenever they search for something online. This level of control is a game-changer for any brand looking to optimize their discovery and engagement at a local level."

Yext syncs critical business information to more than 100 million listings and pushes more than 1 billion updates annually across its network of direct integration partners.

"We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, in a statement. "Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day."

McDonald's, Panera, Benefit Cosmetics, and IHG, collaborated with Yext to test the integration in advance of the official release.