SOCi Launches Apple Business Connect Integration

SOCi, providers of a marketing platform for multilocation companies, today announced an integration with Apple Business Connect to provide up-to-date, local business information and special offers and promotions to consumers across Apple Maps and other Apple apps

Through this integration, SOCi customers will be able to take advantage of the following:

A direct API connection between SOCi and Business Connect to update location information in the Apple Maps place card.

The new Showcases feature in Business Connect to share localized content, including offers, events, and other updates, across location profiles at scale.

Access to data and insights to help maximize their local digital presence in Apple Maps.