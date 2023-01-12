SOCi Launches Apple Business Connect Integration
SOCi, providers of a marketing platform for multilocation companies, today announced an integration with Apple Business Connect to provide up-to-date, local business information and special offers and promotions to consumers across Apple Maps and other Apple apps
Through this integration, SOCi customers will be able to take advantage of the following:
- A direct API connection between SOCi and Business Connect to update location information in the Apple Maps place card.
- The new Showcases feature in Business Connect to share localized content, including offers, events, and other updates, across location profiles at scale.
- Access to data and insights to help maximize their local digital presence in Apple Maps.
"We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, in a statement. "Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day."
"People around the world rely on Apple Maps, and our clients will now be able to provide up-to-date information to those consumers," said SOCi CEO Afif Khoury in a statement. "Over the past few months, SOCi has worked with a number of its largest brand partners to pilot Business Connect API and the Showcases feature. As of today, every SOCi customer can access the Business Connect integration."
