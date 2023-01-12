Zuora Launches Billing and Revenue Recognition Solution
Zuora, a monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today introduced purpose-built consumption-based billing and revenue recognition solutions for companies to iterate across quote-to-cash and revenue accounting.
"Across industries, subscribers continue to demand pricing flexibility to change their subscriptions often and to pay for what they consume," said Mathangi Ramanathan, vice president of product management and general manager at Zuora, in a statement. "Businesses need the agility to experiment quickly and often, track and report on the consumption, and make it work seamlessly with their entire ecosystem. Over the past few years, many companies have adopted consumption models beyond the simple pay-as-you-go, such as a prepaid draw-down model or multi-attribute consumption model, which creates added risk and complexity for finance teams."
With this launch, Zuora adds the following:
- Out-of-the-box monetization models, such as prepaid draw-down, minimum and maximum commit, and pooled usage pricing.
- Consumption analytics, near real-time processing, and threshold notifications, enabling customers to see their consumption in near-real time and limit their spend. The same capabilities enable companies to monitor and forecast expansion opportunities for customers with high consumption.
- Consumption-based reporting, dashboards, and analytics, allowing companies to operationalize and automate consumption revenue recognition policies and better predict, forecast, and mitigate financial risks related to taking on consumption-based pricing models.
Related Articles
Zuora Launches Collect AI for Subscription Businesses
18 Mar 2021
With Zuora Collect AI, applied machine learning leverages Zuora's subscription data to guide customers toward subscriptions.
Zuora Launches Unified Monetization Solution
17 Sep 2021
Zuora's Unified Monetization helps companies manage subscriptions, products, and usage-based services.
Zuora Launches CPQ X for the Subscription Economy
28 Oct 2021
Zuora's latest CPQ installment empowers sales teams to quote faster throughout the entire subscriber lifecycle.