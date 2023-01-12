Zuora Launches Billing and Revenue Recognition Solution

Zuora, a monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today introduced purpose-built consumption-based billing and revenue recognition solutions for companies to iterate across quote-to-cash and revenue accounting.

"Across industries, subscribers continue to demand pricing flexibility to change their subscriptions often and to pay for what they consume," said Mathangi Ramanathan, vice president of product management and general manager at Zuora, in a statement. "Businesses need the agility to experiment quickly and often, track and report on the consumption, and make it work seamlessly with their entire ecosystem. Over the past few years, many companies have adopted consumption models beyond the simple pay-as-you-go, such as a prepaid draw-down model or multi-attribute consumption model, which creates added risk and complexity for finance teams."

With this launch, Zuora adds the following: