PagerDuty Launches Status Pages

PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management technology and services, has launched PagerDuty Status Pages, allowing PagerDuty customers to proactively communicate status updates with their customers while keeping both internal technical teams and customer service teams informed.

The PagerDuty Status Pages add-on feature is fully integrated into the PagerDuty platform and expands the capabilities of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.