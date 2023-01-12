PagerDuty Launches Status Pages
PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management technology and services, has launched PagerDuty Status Pages, allowing PagerDuty customers to proactively communicate status updates with their customers while keeping both internal technical teams and customer service teams informed.
The PagerDuty Status Pages add-on feature is fully integrated into the PagerDuty platform and expands the capabilities of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.
"In 2023, customer retention will be one of the biggest factors determining whether a business can survive, let alone thrive," said Sean Scott, PagerDuty's chief product development officer, in a statement. "With Status Pages, PagerDuty customers can now communicate status updates directly with their customers to keep them informed, engaged, and happy with your brand. Status Pages were one of our most requested features from our customers in the past year. By making this our first newly available feature in 2023, we continue to demonstrate how the PagerDuty Operations Cloud delivers solutions that meet their biggest business needs."