ChurnZero Launches Customer Success AI
ChurnZero, a customer success platform provider, today launched Customer Success AI (CS AI), using generative artificial intelligence to help users ideate and create customer engagements, content, strategy ideas, emails, call scripts, and more by entering a few details, then refining ChurnZero’s AI-generated content to completion.
ChurnZero CS AI is powered by generative AI technology from OpenAI.
CS AI requires as little as a sentence or two of instructions to create an AI-generated draft. Users simply specify the details—for example: "Write a short email welcoming Jane Doe as a new point of contact on my account," or "Provide a call script for a conversation with a business leader concerned about the cost of a subscription"—and ChurnZero responds with the content for review. Users can refine or expand this content by specifying extra information, formatting instructions, or even a translation. Alternately, they can copy, paste, and customize the content in their ChurnZero playbooks before saving or sending it to customers.
"One of the biggest challenges that customer success teams have is developing fresh content and ideating on best practices to engage with customers, while also managing customer journeys and building revenue at scale," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder of ChurnZero, in a statement. "While everyone ultimately gets it done, it's faster and more effective with a partner who'll do more than 50 percent of the work by providing ideas and content to choose from or customize. As of today, every customer success team can have this new partner in ChurnZero. The time and resources that CS AI will save and its potential to add new value are immense."
