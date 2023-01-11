ChurnZero Launches Customer Success AI

ChurnZero, a customer success platform provider, today launched Customer Success AI (CS AI), using generative artificial intelligence to help users ideate and create customer engagements, content, strategy ideas, emails, call scripts, and more by entering a few details, then refining ChurnZero’s AI-generated content to completion.

ChurnZero CS AI is powered by generative AI technology from OpenAI.

CS AI requires as little as a sentence or two of instructions to create an AI-generated draft. Users simply specify the details—for example: "Write a short email welcoming Jane Doe as a new point of contact on my account," or "Provide a call script for a conversation with a business leader concerned about the cost of a subscription"—and ChurnZero responds with the content for review. Users can refine or expand this content by specifying extra information, formatting instructions, or even a translation. Alternately, they can copy, paste, and customize the content in their ChurnZero playbooks before saving or sending it to customers.