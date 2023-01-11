Brightcove Partners with Magnite to Boost Ad Monetization for CTV and Online Video

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, is partnering with Magnite, an independent sell-side advertising platform provider. Magnite will power advertising for any Brightcove customer, while Brightcove will integrate the SpringServe ad server to provide publishers with greater control, insight, and transparency into available ad supply.

"The needs of our large, global customer base are constantly evolving, and we are committed to evolving our solutions for them, including supporting our customers' efforts to monetize their video content," said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove, in a statement. "This integration with Magnite and SpringServe is a key step to enabling us to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions to meet their needs, allowing them to increase their ad fill rate and generate better CPMs."

"We're looking forward to working with the Brightcove team to bring turnkey monetization to its high-quality video streaming customers," said Sean Buckley, chief revenue officer of Magnite, in a statement. "With our new integration, Brightcove customers will gain access to video-centric advertising tools and real-time reporting across their traditional direct and programmatic sales channels. We're also working with Brightcove on unique ways to enrich the value of customers' video inventory by packaging information, such as content metadata, in a way that's easy for ad buyers to leverage."