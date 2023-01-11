BigCommerce Integrates with Amazon Buy With Prime

BigCommerce, an ecommerce platform provider, has launched the Amazon Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce, a self-service integration for U.S. merchants to enable Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefronts.

"With BigCommerce and Amazon's Buy with Prime, merchants can now reach new high-intent shoppers, drive higher conversions by directly offering the Prime delivery promise on their storefront, and remarket to these new shoppers to drive higher customer lifetime value," said Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce, in a statement. "This integration is the first of its kind and is a game-changer for omnichannel merchant and partner growth."

The Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce enables onboarding, Amazon Display Ads activation, and a Buy with Prime button placement for products on any BigCommerce storefront. Merchants also gain access to Buy with Prime marketing solutions to attract and convert shoppers with the Prime delivery promise.

With the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce, merchants can do the following:

Display the Buy with Prime badge, Prime logo, and delivery promise on all Buy with Prime product listings on their BigCommerce stores;

Allow shoppers to checkout using their Amazon account credentials directly through their BigCommerce stores;

Offer fast, free shipping for Buy with Prime products;

Manage their Buy with Prime product catalogs and view Buy with Prime orders and returns directly within the BigCommerce Control Panel; and

Receive shopper order information, including email addresses, for customer orders