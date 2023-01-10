Kallpod Launches Listo

Kallpod, a hospitality solutions provider, today launched Listo, a software-as-a-service platform that seamlessly connects guests to service staff and internal teams to each other with a single click on any device.

Listo helps clients increase food and beverage revenue, keeps guests happy by giving them what they want when they want it, and boosts productivity by making informed decisions in their front-of-house and back-of-house service delivery. Listo claims to deliver a 15 percent reduction in monthly labor hours, decrease negative guest reviews, and boost food and beverage revenue by up to 20 percent.

Listo's web app doesn't require customers to download anything. Individuals can view the guest or staff-facing interfaces on any device. It also provides a comprehensive, cloud-based dashboard and reporting features.