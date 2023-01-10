BigCommerce Releases Microsoft Ads and Listings

BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, has worked with Microsoft Advertising to release Microsoft Ads and Listings in the BigCommerce Marketplace. With it, BigCommerce merchants in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand can now directly integrate their stores to reach millions of potential new customers searching across the Microsoft Advertising Network, including Microsoft Bing, MSN, Microsoft Edge, and via syndicated partners such as Yahoo! and AOL, to name a few. Eligible BigCommerce merchants in the United States who are verified Bing Places for Business account holders that spend at least $250 on ads will receive $500 in free advertising credits by Microsoft.

With Microsoft Ads and Listings, merchants can synchronize product catalogs directly to the new Microsoft Merchant Center. They can then create shopping campaigns and track campaign performance, all without leaving the BigCommerce Control Panel. Furthermore, the Microsoft Ads and Listings app combined with the broader capabilities of Microsoft Advertising delivers solutions to better help navigate search, native, display, and video ad campaigns.

Through the new Microsoft Shopping Tab, merchants can filter product feeds with specific attributes and narrow search results. Without leaving the BigCommerce Control Panel, merchants can see campaign performance with a snapshot view or run detailed reporting on a wide or granular scope, with specific key elements or side-by-side comparisons across various ad campaigns. Changes can be made in real time to status, budgets, and bids while having access to a personalized tips dashboard and customer support to get better results.