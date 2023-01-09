NICE Adds RPA to NEVA Discover
NICE has added robotic process automation capabilities in the latest release of its NEVA Discover, its artificial intelligence-powered discovery tool, using artificial intelligence to identify focused opportunities for automation.
NEVA Discover's new process analytics solution and semi-supervised machine learning will help organizations optimize their business process elements. NEVA Discover uses advanced AI to produce actionable insights to optimize business processes, improve effectiveness and efficiency, and empower employees to meet key performance indicators.
NEVA Discover's new process analytics capability goes above and beyond identification of automation opportunities, highlighting key areas ripe for process optimization and employee training. It displays a set of business metrics and compares groups of users to provide visibility into how employees execute the same tasks. The actionable insights from NEVA Discover are packaged into intelligent dashboards for a visual recommendation of processes that are best suited for attended or unattended automation and optimization. NEVA Discover also identifies opportunities for employee training and guidance.
"NEVA Discover's new capabilities demonstrate the power of AI in delivering actionable automation opportunities to empower employees and ultimately help brands master customer experience interactions. Process optimization with NEVA Discover is not a one-time event. It is a cycle of continuous improvement with ongoing measurement of the impact of each change to create exponential value," Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, said in a statement.
