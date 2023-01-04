MeetKai Launches MeetKai Reality, Cloud AI, and MeetKai Editor

MeetKai, a conversational artificial intelligence and metaverse company, unveiled MeetKai Reality, MeetKai Metaverse Editor, and MeetKai Cloud AI, the latest additions to its expanding portfolio of conversational AI technologies.

MeetKai Reality is a software platform that helps users digitize physical spaces to create instant 3-D replicas. The tech can be used to bring objects and spaces from the real world into the metaverse without scanning equipment or custom 3-D modeling. All users will need is a smartphone or internet-connected device with a camera to record seconds of video and render their spaces.

MeetKai Metaverse Editor is a platform for metaverse content creation, allowing teams to work collaboratively in real time.

MeetKai Cloud AI will add another level of immersion to virtual spaces by facilitating AI-human interactions with domain-specific, knowledge-driven Virtual Humans that can leverage any form of multimedia to interact with end users leveraging real-time reasoning capabilities.