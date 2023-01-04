MeetKai Launches MeetKai Reality, Cloud AI, and MeetKai Editor
MeetKai, a conversational artificial intelligence and metaverse company, unveiled MeetKai Reality, MeetKai Metaverse Editor, and MeetKai Cloud AI, the latest additions to its expanding portfolio of conversational AI technologies.
MeetKai Reality is a software platform that helps users digitize physical spaces to create instant 3-D replicas. The tech can be used to bring objects and spaces from the real world into the metaverse without scanning equipment or custom 3-D modeling. All users will need is a smartphone or internet-connected device with a camera to record seconds of video and render their spaces.
MeetKai Metaverse Editor is a platform for metaverse content creation, allowing teams to work collaboratively in real time.
MeetKai Cloud AI will add another level of immersion to virtual spaces by facilitating AI-human interactions with domain-specific, knowledge-driven Virtual Humans that can leverage any form of multimedia to interact with end users leveraging real-time reasoning capabilities.
"As a company we have always believed that AI-first products drive differentiation, and the metaverse is no different," said MeetKai Co-Founder and CEO James Kaplan in a statement. "Our intent in building out our metaverse tools is to enable ourselves to build state-of-the-art experiences in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the cost. We have a number of first-party experiences we are creating that weave together Reality, Editor, and Cloud AI to power unique user functionality."
"I'm very happy to see our company deliver the world's leading metaverse and AI technology products, which set a new mark and raise the technology bar in a very competitive industry. Our vision and mission for MeetKai is to deploy these capabilities to the masses by offering groundbreaking and affordable solutions, accessible from web browsers and any devices, like phones, tablets, computers, large screens, not just VR, available anywhere in the world for greater impact and better lives for all," said Weili Dai, MeetKai's co-founder and executive chairwoman, in a statement.