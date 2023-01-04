WeBranding Debuts Updated Adtarg Digital Marketing Platform

WeBranding Global has launched the latest version of Adtarg, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered marketing platform. Additionally, its Customer Insight System (CIS) now includes Market Listening System (MLS) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) to help companies improve customer experiences and enhance e-commerce marketing strategies.

Adtarg captures and analyzes big data, provides curated customer insights, and accelerates innovation in customer engagement products and services to strengthen brand loyalty and improve customer satisfaction. The platform's three-in-one system not only improves social media monitoring in real time, tracking brand mentions and delivering competitor analysis for a more comprehensive view of the digital marketplace, but provides data-driven user profiles that improve marketing strategy and data collection and analysis across e-commerce platforms, from Amazon to Walmart, to better manage customer feedback.