WeBranding Debuts Updated Adtarg Digital Marketing Platform
WeBranding Global has launched the latest version of Adtarg, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered marketing platform. Additionally, its Customer Insight System (CIS) now includes Market Listening System (MLS) and Voice of the Customer (VoC) to help companies improve customer experiences and enhance e-commerce marketing strategies.
Adtarg captures and analyzes big data, provides curated customer insights, and accelerates innovation in customer engagement products and services to strengthen brand loyalty and improve customer satisfaction. The platform's three-in-one system not only improves social media monitoring in real time, tracking brand mentions and delivering competitor analysis for a more comprehensive view of the digital marketplace, but provides data-driven user profiles that improve marketing strategy and data collection and analysis across e-commerce platforms, from Amazon to Walmart, to better manage customer feedback.
"Adtarg uses the latest AI-powered digital marketing and data analytics technologies to help brands stand out in the marketplace and solve the problems that come from serving customers around the world, across different cultures, time zones, and borders," said Rebecca Ding, founder and CEO of WeBranding Global, in a statement. "WeBranding Global is helping companies build stronger, more personal relationships with customers across e-commerce platforms and improving product satisfaction and customer retention success. Adtarg helps businesses grow with the power of data, creating more unified experiences people love."