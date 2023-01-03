BC Partners to Acquire Madison Logic

Investment firm BC Partners has acquired a majority stake in Madison Logic, an account-based marketing (ABM) solutions provider, from Clarion Capital Partners.

"Madison Logic embodies the key themes that we look for at BC Partners and within the technology sector. It is an industry leader in a secularly growing market with multiple avenues for growth and a strong management team," said Raymond Svider, chairman of BC Partners, in a statement.

"With the active support of the Clarion team, Madison Logic has grown substantially and established its leadership position in the market. The Madison Logic team and I are thrilled to now continue in the next stage of our very ambitious growth path with BC Partners and confident that this will unlock significant new growth opportunities across the business. We look forward to a collaborative partnership with BC Partners, which has extensive experience fostering portfolio companies' potential," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, in a statement.