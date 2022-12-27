Acquia Enhances Its Customer Data Platform

Acquia has enhanced its customer data platform (CDP to expand the ways marketers and data scientists can work with information managed by Acquia CDP and strengthen its central role in composable customer data strategies. .

Acquia CDP now includes the following:

A unified data layer powered by Snowflake for centralized storage of customer data.

Direct SQL access for the analytics, insights, and data in Acquia CDP, allowing data scientists to run data models directly on Acquia CDP.

Integration with Acquia DAM and Acquia PIM, allowing customers to seamlessly use existing marketing content, product information, and marketing strategies across these platforms.