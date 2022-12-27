Acquia Enhances Its Customer Data Platform
Acquia has enhanced its customer data platform (CDP to expand the ways marketers and data scientists can work with information managed by Acquia CDP and strengthen its central role in composable customer data strategies. .
Acquia CDP now includes the following:
- A unified data layer powered by Snowflake for centralized storage of customer data.
- Direct SQL access for the analytics, insights, and data in Acquia CDP, allowing data scientists to run data models directly on Acquia CDP.
- Integration with Acquia DAM and Acquia PIM, allowing customers to seamlessly use existing marketing content, product information, and marketing strategies across these platforms.
"A key tenet of any composable digital experience strategy is ability to work with data across systems," said Jim Idelson, vice president of product for Acquia CDP, in a statement. "We look for every opportunity to expand integrations between Acquia CDP and other martech systems and to make it easy for organizations to make full use of their data while respecting the privacy and preferences of their own customers. In 2023, you'll see additional enhancements from Acquia designed to support customer self-service and broader integrations."