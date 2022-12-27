Reputation Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management solutions, is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace following its integration with HubSpot.

Reputation's integration gives HubSpot customers access to Reputation's business location sentiment data and its benchmark metric, the Reputation Score, to measure their brand and individual locations against industry standards.

The Reputation integration with HubSpot will enable business leaders to do the following:

Gain insight into the quality of the social, digital and overall customer experience each individual location provides.

Pinpoint and organize strengths and weaknesses by location or region.

Pair business location sentiment data with other HubSpot reports to understand the impact on website visits, leads, revenue, and customer retention.