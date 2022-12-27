Kaleyra Adds WhatsApp Chatbots
Kaleyra has introduced several chatbots for WhatsApp Business that will allow businesses to create advanced conversational experiences on the platform.
With Kaleyra's new chatbot platform, companies can develop and deploy simple chatbots quickly. More advanced experiences that require API integrations can be built with the help of Kaleyra's communications experts to deliver tailored customer support, marketing, and transactional workflows.
"Thanks to Kaleyra's new chatbots, companies now have a seamless way to connect with their customers on the world's largest messaging platform. Businesses should have a presence on WhatsApp if they want to remain in constant contact with their customers. We look forward to continuing our work to extend and integrate more closely with WhatsApp's new business offerings," said Mauro Carobene, Kaleyra's chief business officer, in a statement.