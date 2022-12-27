Kaleyra Adds WhatsApp Chatbots

Kaleyra has introduced several chatbots for WhatsApp Business that will allow businesses to create advanced conversational experiences on the platform.

With Kaleyra's new chatbot platform, companies can develop and deploy simple chatbots quickly. More advanced experiences that require API integrations can be built with the help of Kaleyra's communications experts to deliver tailored customer support, marketing, and transactional workflows.