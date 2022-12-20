Ada Partners with OpenAI
Ada, a customer service automation company, is now leveraging technology from OpenAI, the company responsible for the ChatGPT application, to boost its conversational artificial intelligence platform.
Ada is already using GPT-3 to automate the training of customer intents, and the integration will be pushed further by automatically building answer flows and content from its customers' knowledge bases.
Ada is also experimenting with large language models and generative AI to augment conversational insights, including a summary of what the customer and the bot previously discussed, that is provided to both bo builders and live agents.
"The world changed with the launch of ChatGPT, and the opportunity for enterprises can't be overstated," said Ada Co-Founder and CEO Mike Murchison in a statement. "We're going all in on using large language models to empower brands to deliver a customer experience that is far more contextual and intelligent. This approach fosters trust while enabling companies to automate more resolutions for their customers as effortlessly and efficiently as possible."
"We're excited to support Ada to imagine, design and power an AI-first approach to customer service," said Yaniv Markovski, head of support at OpenAI, in a statement. "With OpenAI, Ada will enable the world's best brands to provide a very differentiated support experience."