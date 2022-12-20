Ada Partners with OpenAI

Ada, a customer service automation company, is now leveraging technology from OpenAI, the company responsible for the ChatGPT application, to boost its conversational artificial intelligence platform.

Ada is already using GPT-3 to automate the training of customer intents, and the integration will be pushed further by automatically building answer flows and content from its customers' knowledge bases.

Ada is also experimenting with large language models and generative AI to augment conversational insights, including a summary of what the customer and the bot previously discussed, that is provided to both bo builders and live agents.