Aisera Integrates with Zendesk's Sunshine Platform

Aisera, providers of an artificial intelligence-driven service experience platform for automated customer experiences, has made its solutions available as a new app integration on Zendesk's Sunshine Conversations Marketplaces.

Zendesk and Aisera will collaborate on use cases across customer service, support, sales, marketing, and e-commerce. Zendesk customers will have access to Aisera's AI and automation platform by providing deep integrations to Zendesk tickets, knowledge base, and messaging capabilities.

Aisera's integration with Zendesk's Sunshine Conversations messaging platform will deliver self-service experiences across native Zendesk-supported channels, including webchat, email, social, and SMS. For interactions that require human support, Aisera allows seamless transition to live agents in Zendesk Agent Workspace. Agents also have access to complete chat histories.

"In today's world, where organizations are facing financial headwinds, AI and automation are essential to keep costs down," said Muddu Sudhakar, Aisera's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Aisera's AI Service Experience (AISX) platform accurately detects users' intent and empowers them with instant and autonomous resolutions to their requests through self-help and automation. Agents can better focus on solving complex issues and get proactive support from the AI virtual assistant. We are thrilled to work with Zendesk and deliver exceptional improvements in customer satisfaction, agent productivity, and boost cost savings." "Aisera's AI and Automation platform will enhance the customer experience for Zendesk customers with conversational AI, conversational automation and AI assist and support intelligence capabilities,'' said Pascal Pettinicchio, vice president of tech alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "We're excited to help our customers accelerate their adoption of AI to transform their customer experiences. Together, we will provide users with powerful, personalized, and proactive service experiences for enterprises."

The integration of Aisera and Zendesk has received positive responses from joint customers, including Dave, a financial services company.