Enghouse to Acquire Qumu

Enghouse Systems, a provider of enterprise software, will acquire Qumu, a provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, for approximately $18 million.

"The combination of Qumu's video creation, management, and delivery solutions with Enghouse's video collaboration and streaming products strengthens the position of both companies in a competitive space," said Steve Sadler, chairman and CEO of Enghouse, in a statement.

"Just as we embraced video as the future of work, this merger gives Qumu the opportunity to enhance our product innovation and the quality of our service and support. We are excited about the transaction," said Rose Bentley, Qumu's president and CEO, in a statement.