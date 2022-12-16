NICE Launches ElevateAI

NICE has launched ElevateAI, a cloud-based artificial intelligence solution that brings Enlighten AI, its purpose-built customer experience AI platform, to the developer community.

With ElevateAI, creators can tap into NICE's AI with APIs, instant sign-up capabilities, and consumption-based pricing.

ElevateAI provides customer insights across audio, transcripts, and chats to build smart CX applications. Through an API, organizations can understand the voice of their customers with automated speech recognition (ASR) technology trained on billions of interactions from a CX dataset. Pre-built CX AI models help users understand sentiment and behavior. An open and flexible architecture supports integration with any technology stack.

"The data-driven, AI future is already here, with organizations heavily prioritizing their investments in this direction. As the leader in AI for customer experience, we are very pleased to announce the release of ElevateAI, enabling organizations to benefit from NICE's leading Enlighten AI models within their own developed software," Barry Cooper, president of the CX division at NICE, said in a statement.

"Today artificial intelligence is a top priority for customer experience teams. ElevateAI reinforces NICE as a leader in AI for CX. This cost-effective and developer-friendly solution makes superior intelligence more accessible to the market for organizations of all sizes, helping NICE stand out in the market," Keith Dawson, a vice president and research director at Ventana Research, said in a statement.