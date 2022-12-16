Precisely Partners with OneShield
Precisely, a provider of data integrity, is partnering with OneShield, a digital core systems provider to property and casualty insurers, allowing customers of OneShield to take advantage of Precisely's EngageOne RapidCX solution for all aspects of customer communications, from design through to delivery.
OneShield's cloud-based solutions provide a unified platform for insurance companies, combining core business systems for policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, business intelligence, and more. With the integration of EngageOne RapidCX, joint customers will now be able to transform customer communications management for their policyholders and agents through personalized, automated, communications that target the right people with the right messages at the right times via their channels of choice.
EngageOne RapidCX is purpose-built for companies operating in data-intensive, highly regulated industries, helping them create relevant, seamless, and interactive engagements with customers, while still ensuring governance and compliance through end-to-end communications tracking, delivery tracing, and archiving.
"The partnership with Precisely underscores our shared commitment to support insurers in their mission to offer unparalleled levels of customer experience to policyholders and agents alike," said Kim Cook, vice president of alliances at OneShield, in a statement. "We're proud to be the first core system provider in North America offering this service to customers."
"As insurers seek to remain competitive in today's dynamic, digital environment, customer centricity is fast becoming a business imperative," said Greg Van den Heuvel, executive vice president and general manager of Engage Solutions at Precisely, in a statemenbt. "We are pleased to partner with OneShield and help empower insurers to deliver personalized, seamless communications for unbeatable customer experience."