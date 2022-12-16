Precisely Partners with OneShield

Precisely, a provider of data integrity, is partnering with OneShield, a digital core systems provider to property and casualty insurers, allowing customers of OneShield to take advantage of Precisely's EngageOne RapidCX solution for all aspects of customer communications, from design through to delivery.

OneShield's cloud-based solutions provide a unified platform for insurance companies, combining core business systems for policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, business intelligence, and more. With the integration of EngageOne RapidCX, joint customers will now be able to transform customer communications management for their policyholders and agents through personalized, automated, communications that target the right people with the right messages at the right times via their channels of choice.

EngageOne RapidCX is purpose-built for companies operating in data-intensive, highly regulated industries, helping them create relevant, seamless, and interactive engagements with customers, while still ensuring governance and compliance through end-to-end communications tracking, delivery tracing, and archiving.