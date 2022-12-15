Qualtrics Hits 10 Billion Experience iDs and Unveils XM Platform Innovations

Qualtrics today introduced XM Platform innovations to help organizations gain a complete understanding of customers' wants and needs and take automatic action to deliver personalized experiences at scale and in real time.

The innovations come as the Qualtrics XM Platform reaches 10 billion Experience iDs.

Qualtrics captures every form of customer and employee feedback, including survey responses, contact center chat interactions, social media posts, product reviews and more. With advanced machine learning and AI, Qualtrics analyzes this data to understand the emotion, effort, and intent behind the words. Experience iD captures all of this customer experience data in a single profile, creating a digital history of all user interactions and experiences over time in a single view.

Qualtrics' AI technology captures aggregated data within the 10 billion XiD profiles. The data captured within XiD also enables development of a library of benchmark metrics, such as customer satisfaction and net promoter scores, so companies can assess their results against their peers.

"In a tightening economy, companies are looking for efficient, at-a-glance insights that can provide unique perspectives at scale so they can get to know their customers on a deeper level and automatically deliver tailored experiences," said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics' president of products and engineering, in a statement. "The breadth of data captured within XiD paired with its AI capabilities ensure incredible scale, empowering companies to connect the dots across each touchpoint of a user's journey to uncover the insights needed to take quick and targeted action."

The enhanced XiD dashboard enables organizations to have greater flexibility to connect and pull in different types of data, including transactional data such as visits and purchases; demographic data, including age, geography, income level; and other experiential information, such as sentiment, effort, emotion, and intent.

Qualtrics is also deepening the integration between XiD and xFlow, its workflow automation engine. New XiD-powered workflows enable organizations to automatically trigger personalized engagement and outreach based on changes in customer contact information, transaction data, or changes in customer segment membership.