Majorel Launches Majorel X to Help Companies Transform CX

Majorel Group, a provider of customer experience (CX) solutions, today launched Majorel X, as a platform for CX transformation services.

Majorel X's comprehensive portfolio spans consulting, technology, and design and creative services, combining the resources from Majorel's acquisitions of Findasense, IST Networks, and Junokai.

"I'm delighted to announce the launch of Majorel X today. With a talented team of more than 650 passionate individuals across 15 countries, Majorel X combines our strengths in CX consulting, technology, and design and creative services. Every success to the entire team in their mission to redefine CX for our clients and their customers," said Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel, in a statement.

"We launched Majorel X to support brands in delivering immersive, interconnected experiences across customer journeys that elevate brand experience and unlock sustainable differentiation. This enables us to support clients in a unique way across industries in defining and executing their CX transformation agenda. I am extremely proud to be part of this great team that combines the full range of capabilities and experience of three of our recent acquisitions," said Mark Maass, CEO of Majorel X, in a statement.