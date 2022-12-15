Fast Slow Motion Joins HubSpot Partner Program
Fast Slow Motion, a provider of CRM and marketing automation consulting and implementation services, has joined HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program, an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services.
Fast Slow Motion's team of more than 115 entrepreneurs, business operators, and CRM and marketing automation experts help clients maximize the ROI of their technology solutions.
"Fast Slow Motion's purpose is to be a blessing to business leaders as they grow their businesses," said John Burdett, CEO and founder of Fast Slow Motion, in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with the innovative team at HubSpot to serve our clients and deliver powerful, customer-focused technology solutions that propel those businesses forward."