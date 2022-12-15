Casted Launches Casted for Startups

Casted, providers of a podcast and video marketing platform, has launched Casted for Startups, giving qualifying startup companies access to the same platform empowering B2B marketers at major companies to maximize and measure their podcast and video content.

With Casted, marketers streamline how they publish, distribute, amplify, repurpose, analyze, and measure content. Casted makes it possible for marketers to understand how much engagement their content generates and who is engaging with it by revealing the accounts and known contacts that consume specific episodes, clips, topics, and themes.

"We've proven that Casted can help marketers amplify vital business voices to drive human connections that ultimately drive business growth," said Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO and co-founder of Casted, in a statement. "Casted for Startups enables us to level the playing field in B2B podcasting by giving startups the mic - literally and figuratively! We're enabling marketers at all companies, regardless of size, to maximize and measure the value of their podcasts in today's changing market."

Qualifying startups will be eligible for a discount up to 82 percent of Casted's standard pricing. To qualify, organizations must have raised less than $10 million in capital and have 50 or fewer employees.