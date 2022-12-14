Press Hook Releases Free AI-Powered Press Release Generator
Press Hook, a public relations platform provider, has launched a free press release generator tool that will allow companies to produce automated press releases.
The tool, which leverages artificial intelligence and autoregressive language processing models, will use deep learning to create text. Users simply need to enter relevant details into a basic form, such as the brand or product name, a quote, and a few short descriptions, and the generator will instantly create a press release, complete with news summary, bullet points, and website links.
The generator is powered by AI GPT (Generative Pretrained Transformer), a language processing AI model developed by OpenAI.
"We've written thousands of press releases over the years, so we know how difficult and time-consuming it can be for the average businesses to write compelling stories that are optimized and media-ready," said Michelle Songy, founder of Press Hook, in a statement. "We devised this tool to help businesses create engaging, highly readable content that's formatted and ready for distribution, allowing them to focus on the content of their story rather than get hung up on how to tell it."