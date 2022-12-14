Press Hook Releases Free AI-Powered Press Release Generator

Press Hook, a public relations platform provider, has launched a free press release generator tool that will allow companies to produce automated press releases.

The tool, which leverages artificial intelligence and autoregressive language processing models, will use deep learning to create text. Users simply need to enter relevant details into a basic form, such as the brand or product name, a quote, and a few short descriptions, and the generator will instantly create a press release, complete with news summary, bullet points, and website links.

The generator is powered by AI GPT (Generative Pretrained Transformer), a language processing AI model developed by OpenAI.