Entrust Adds Identity as a Service to AWS Marketplace

Entrust, a provider of payments, identities and digital infrastructure, is now offering its cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solution in Amazon Wseb Services' AWS Marketplace. Entrust Identity as a Service (IDaaS) includes multifactor authentication (MFA), passwordless login, and risk-based adaptive authentication that supports a zero-trust approach to security.

Entrust IDaaS features the folllowing:

"Entrust Identity as a Service availability in AWS Marketplace showcases the security and scalability of the platform that complies with the strong standards and requirements set by AWS and its customers," said James Lapalme, vice president of identity at Entrust, in a statement. "AWS customers can help speed time to value by shortening the procurement cycle and deploying a flexible cloud-based identity and access management solution that includes industry-leading adaptive multifactor authentication and passwordless capabilities to secure access for all users."

"AWS Marketplace helps AWS customers find, try, and buy software solutions from companies like Entrust, providing streamlined procurement and consolidated billing on the customers' AWS bill," said Marc Harpster, global lead for startups and new technologies for AWS Marketplace business development at AWS, in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Entrust and their Identity as a Service offering in AWS Marketplace. This new listing from Entrust will enable AWS customers to quickly deploy a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solution to secure access for their users and customers."