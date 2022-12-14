ServiceTitan Launches Leads Integration Platform
ServiceTitan, providers of a software platform for trades professionals, has launched the ServiceTitan Leads Integration Platform for scheduling service, installation, and repair appointments.
With this new tool, trades businesses will be able to diversify their lead sources, eliminate data entry, and convert leads into jobs.
"From restaurant reservations to car rides, haircuts, and more, consumers expect an easy and convenient way to book almost anything online. It's time for the trades industry to catch up," said Vahe Kuzoyan, president and co-founder of ServiceTitan, in a statement. "With the launch of our Leads Integration Platform, contractors can offer their customers a modern experience when booking a service or repair appointment, and as a result, improve customer satisfaction and retention."