Clarus Commerce Rebrands as Ebbo

Clarus Commerce, a provider of end-to-end loyalty solutions, has relaunched under the brand name ebbo. The rebrand comes after Clarus Commerce's acquisition of PrizeLogic in late 2021.

ebbo's full spectrum of customer loyalty solutions includes punch card programs, points-based rewards, retention rewards, premium loyalty, and digital rebate programs, plus loyalty amplifiers like sweepstakes, user-generated content contests, trivia, and more for customer acquisition, program onboarding and education, revenue, point burn, customer retention, and brand advocacy.

"ebbo presents us a remarkable opportunity to invest further in proprietary technology, offer a wider array of services to our clients, bring in fantastic domain expertise, and continue to accelerate growth," said Tyler Haskins, executive vice president of marketing at ebbo, in a statement. "Our highly experienced teams have a proven track record of delivering innovative, award-winning solutions to the most recognizable brands in the world. ebbo is uniquely positioned to continually grow and take our solutions to the next level and drive value for our clients."

With this rebrand comes expanded loyalty services, including creative and user experience, dedicated account management, strategy and analytics, content moderation, development services, customer service, legal services, prize management, and subscription billing management.