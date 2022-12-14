Thryv Launches Marketing Center

Thryv Holdings, provider of the Thryv small business platform, has launched Marketing Center, a fully integrated platform to help small business attract new customers and market and grow.

Marketing Center connects the Thryv small business platform to clients' marketing activities, helping business owners understand where their customers are coming from and then to follow up with them digitally using automation.

"As marketing costs continue to skyrocket, Marketing Center is leveling the playing field for small businesses," said Thryv Chairman and CEO Joe Walsh in a statement. "Amid inflation and economic uncertainty, small businesses will be seeking out efficiencies. They want to ensure they can make every dollar count. Thryv's Marketing Center is designed to provide transparent insights on every marketing effort to inform the ROI of their activities and ensure no dollar is wasted."

Thryv's Marketing Center allows small businesses to track their website views and see how customers and prospects interact with their business pages. It fully integrates with Google, Facebook, Instagram, Bing, Yahoo Display Network, connected TV, and Yelp to give small business owners a single platform to create, launch, and manage omnichannel advertising campaigns.

Marketing Center also adds a landing page builder and can connect with Google Business Profiles, YP.com, and Yelp to offer enhanced business profiles as part of the monthly subscription.

In addition to centralized analytics about all marketing activities, Marketing Center provides heatmapping, session replay, and competitor tracking. It can even help small business owners track their offline marketing efforts by provisioning and centralizing the analytics on trackable phone numbers. The business owner can easily place these on lawn signs, vehicle wraps, direct mail pieces and more to track the ROI on these off-line activities.

Marketing Center also includes AI powered recommendations on all paid campaigns, after 30-days, monitoring real time performance and making intelligent recommendations that can be implemented with a single button click.