Gryphon.ai TCPA/DNC Compliance Now Available in Salesloft Marketplace

Gryphon.ai, provider of a platform for artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence and Telephone Consumer Protection ACT (TCPA) and Do Not Call compliance, has made its automated compliance solution available in the Salesloft marketplace.

As part of the marketplace, Salesloft, a sales engagement platform provider, will integrate Gryphon.ai's compliance architecture to evaluate every phone number against TCPA, state, federal, and other Do-Not-Call lists with automated screening of outbound calls and campaigns. Gryph's automated compliance abilities also cover mobile devices, curfews, state of emergency, individual state laws, and other restrictions to guide sales teams.