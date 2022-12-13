Integrate Partners with 6sense

Integrate, a provider of ?B2B precision demand marketing (PDM), and 6sense, provider of a platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, are partnering to give joint customers greater data accuracy and insights to advance their account-based marketing strategies and automate target account list imports across channels.

With the API integration, joint customers can upload 6sense segments in Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform with automated list updates to connect and engage high-value buyers across multiple channels in a dynamic, engaged manner, including through content syndication, social media, digital, and virtual and in-person events. It leverages 6sense AI-driven insights to identify accounts that revenue teams should target as well as buying stage predictions. AI-enriched target account lists can be imported from 6sense automatically into Integrate and linked to campaigns across channels. Customers can customize dynamic lists to update daily, weekly, bimonthly, or monthly to take into account changes in buying behavior occurring in real time.