Integrate Partners with 6sense
Integrate, a provider of ?B2B precision demand marketing (PDM), and 6sense, provider of a platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, are partnering to give joint customers greater data accuracy and insights to advance their account-based marketing strategies and automate target account list imports across channels.
With the API integration, joint customers can upload 6sense segments in Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform with automated list updates to connect and engage high-value buyers across multiple channels in a dynamic, engaged manner, including through content syndication, social media, digital, and virtual and in-person events. It leverages 6sense AI-driven insights to identify accounts that revenue teams should target as well as buying stage predictions. AI-enriched target account lists can be imported from 6sense automatically into Integrate and linked to campaigns across channels. Customers can customize dynamic lists to update daily, weekly, bimonthly, or monthly to take into account changes in buying behavior occurring in real time.
"Automatic delivery of dynamic AI insights to inform B2B marketing campaigns, even as buying behaviors change, represents cutting-edge revenue technology that we are delighted to offer our customers alongside Integrate," said Elliot Smith, head of partnerships at 6sense, in a statement. "Customers on both sides will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and the 6sense partner ecosystem will be strengthened as a result."
"We're excited to partner with 6sense to solve some of the biggest challenges B2B revenue teams face and help them save time, budget, and resources," said Aaron Mahimainathan, chief product officer of Integrate, in a statement. "We are committed to innovating with our B2B community and ecosystem of partners to move martech forward, and that includes improving the ability to connect account-level data, channels, and technology to drive predictable pipeline."