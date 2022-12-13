Glia Integrates with Jack Henry

Glia is making its digital-first customer service solution accessible through Jack Henry's Banno Digital Platform for banks and credit unions to meet customers online and provide support across all digital channels, including SMS, chat, voice and video banking.

The new technology was facilitated by Glia's recent acquisition of Finn AI, resulting in a unified solution that allows financial institutions to provide customers with a seamless digital experience across both virtual and human assistants.

"Glia is making Digital Customer Service accessible to a growing number of banks and credit unions, empowering them with powerful tools to digitalize and transform customer service," said Steve Kaish, senior vice president of alliances at Glia, in a statement. "Our integration with Jack Henry accelerates that mission, allowing more institutions to facilitate digital-first engagements within the digital domain. As part of Jack Henry's ecosystem, we are helping community institutions create competitive advantage."

Glia leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit, the same set of APIs on which the Banno Digital Platform is built, to embed its DCS technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions.