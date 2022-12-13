Teads Partners With Integral Ad Science (IAS)

Teads, a media platform provider, has enhanced its brand suitability and contextual advertising offering through a partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), a provider of digital media quality.

The partnership, which will see Teads integrate IAS's Context Control solution for avoidance, will ensure advertisers avoid content deemed unsuitable for their brands. Advertisers can use Teads' Ad Manager to access IAS's curated list of contextual segments and optimize their programmatic display and video ad campaigns on a pre-bid basis.

IAS's cognitive semantic technology uses natural language processing (NLP) to dynamically comprehend the nuances of context and determine the sentiment and emotion of content.

With the option to select more than 200 optimized IAS contextual avoidance segments, Teads' clients will have increased control around content adjacencies and will be able to avoid impressions against certain topics, and clients using IAS can also apply custom brand suitability profiles within Teads Ad Manager.