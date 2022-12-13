Teads Partners With Integral Ad Science (IAS)
Teads, a media platform provider, has enhanced its brand suitability and contextual advertising offering through a partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), a provider of digital media quality.
The partnership, which will see Teads integrate IAS's Context Control solution for avoidance, will ensure advertisers avoid content deemed unsuitable for their brands. Advertisers can use Teads' Ad Manager to access IAS's curated list of contextual segments and optimize their programmatic display and video ad campaigns on a pre-bid basis.
IAS's cognitive semantic technology uses natural language processing (NLP) to dynamically comprehend the nuances of context and determine the sentiment and emotion of content.
With the option to select more than 200 optimized IAS contextual avoidance segments, Teads' clients will have increased control around content adjacencies and will be able to avoid impressions against certain topics, and clients using IAS can also apply custom brand suitability profiles within Teads Ad Manager.
"We've seen a sharp increase recently of marketers who are more conscious than ever of the sustainability of their media strategies. This partnership with IAS gives advertisers far greater control over their content adjacencies, layering third-party solutions on top of Teads' quality inventory," said Remi Cackel, chief product officer of Teads, in a statement. "By providing clients with the optimum level of brand suitability and the ability to serve campaigns at scale to reach more consumers, we are continuing to build trust and provide safe solutions for brands. This integration with IAS will increase support for quality journalism, providing a better outcome for all."
"We're pleased to integrate our Context Control solution for avoidance within Teads' platform, giving advertisers greater customization of their campaigns by analyzing the sentiment and emotion of a page. In a cookieless environment, it also helps drive monetization for publishers by advertisers avoiding content that is only unsuitable on a pre-bid basis, while maximizing scale compared to a keyword-only or brand safety approach," Yannis Dosios, chief commercial officer at IAS, said in a statement.
"As a luxury brand, the quality of the media environments our ads are seen in is of critical importance to our digital advertising strategy. A key part of that is maintaining close control of the content our advertising is placed adjacent to, without compromising on the potential scale of reach," Barbara Deng, EMEA media and global fragrances communication director at Shiseido, said in a statement. "Being able to integrate IAS's latest solution within the Teads platform enables us to achieve both of these goals, giving us ultimate peace of mind for brand suitability while still achieving outcomes for the business."
