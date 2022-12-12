PossibleNOW Launches MyPreferences 3.0

PossibleNOW, a provider of enterprise consent and preference management solutions, today launched zero-party data platform MyPreferences 3.0.

This latest update provides complete control with end-to-end configuration management across customer preferences, consents, profiles, and feedback. Some of the new features include the following:

RESTful application programming interface (API) library for driving customer experiences, profile enrichment, consent management, and seamless integrations;

Global consent repository to store and manage consents across any data category with complete historical access; and

Enhanced, reusable data segments to facilitate real-time targeting and a unified view of customers' zero-party data across all touchpoints.

Through an API-first approach,MyPreferences 3.0 will give PossibleNOW customers complete flexibility to build and control every customer experience and help marketers retrieve historical profile, feedback, preferences, and consent data captured throughout the customer journey. Additionally, a built-in no-code workflow designer tool will help build zero-party and first-party data collection experiences.

MyPreferences 3.0 also includes a complete customer service portal to provide service representatives and call-center agents a full-featured agent interface for managing zero-party data on customers' behalf. A fully redesigned data segmentation engine will allow marketers to automate integrations and streamline access to zero-party data.