Marin Software Earns Amazon Ads Partner Status
Marin Software, a provider of digital marketing software, has achieved Amazon Ads advanced partner status based on the growth it delivers for its advertising clients and its level of engagement and expertise with Amazon Ads products like sponsored ads and Amazon DSP.
MarinOne's integration with the Amazon Ads API allows companies to manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Ads campaigns, including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Display, and Amazon DSP.
MarinOne customers have a comprehensive suite of reporting, automation, and bidding tools to activate and amplify their entire Amazon Ads campaign portfolio, both inside and outside of Amazon's stores. Advertisers can also leverage Amazon Attribution to connect their non-Amazon upper funnel ad spend across search and social channels with purchases in Amazon's stores to measure every conversion.
"Our long-standing relationship with Amazon Ads and our expertise in the online retail space have helped us drive maximum performance for many retail brands," said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be recognized as an advanced partner and look forward to helping our clients further their selling and advertising efforts with Amazon Ads and deliver more return on their ad spend."