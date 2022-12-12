Marin Software Earns Amazon Ads Partner Status

Marin Software, a provider of digital marketing software, has achieved Amazon Ads advanced partner status based on the growth it delivers for its advertising clients and its level of engagement and expertise with Amazon Ads products like sponsored ads and Amazon DSP.

MarinOne's integration with the Amazon Ads API allows companies to manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Ads campaigns, including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Sponsored Display, and Amazon DSP.

MarinOne customers have a comprehensive suite of reporting, automation, and bidding tools to activate and amplify their entire Amazon Ads campaign portfolio, both inside and outside of Amazon's stores. Advertisers can also leverage Amazon Attribution to connect their non-Amazon upper funnel ad spend across search and social channels with purchases in Amazon's stores to measure every conversion.