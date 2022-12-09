-->
  • December 9, 2022

ProTexting Integrates with HubSpot

ProTexting, a provider of text message marketing services, has integrated with HubSpot's CRM platform, allowing users of both services to communicate with customers and automate tasks.

With the HubSpot integration, ProTexting users can do the following:

  • Send messages from HubSpot;
  • Send either individual or bulk messages;
  • Set up automated SMS responses;
  • Sync contacts, push incoming text messages to HubSpot accounts, and attach to contacts;
  • Gain instant access to SMS toll-free numbers; and
  • Set up workflows to automate a variety of work and marketing tasks, such as lead nurturing, triggering emails, responding to prospects' queries, and more.

"Many of our clients use HubSpot, which provides many useful tools for marketing, communication, SEO, and managing clients. HubSpot integration with our services means that our clients can easily send an SMS message from any HubSpot workflow. This is included in all of our plans," said ProTexting Chief Technology Officer Petar Kassov in a statement.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

ProTexting Integrates With Google Calendar

30 May 2019

Integration with Google Calendar helps ProTexting users plan SMS campaigns.

ProTexting Integrates with Amazon to Encourage Customer Reviews

13 Sep 2019

ProTexting's Amazon integration will allow e-commerce sellers to connect with customers via text messaging.

ProTexting Integrates with Shopify

31 Jul 2020

ProTexting has added a Shopify App for order notifications and customer two-way text messaging.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research