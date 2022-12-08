Customer Success Operations Manager Won Big on Jeopardy!

Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, N.J., had his 21-game winning streak on TV trivia game show Jeopardy! end Dec. 6.

Though he went into the show's Final Jeopardy round Tuesday with slightly more money than his closest competitor, Pannullo missed the question and lost the game. During his 21-episode run, which began in September, Pannullo won $749,268.

Pannullo, who works at Kevel, a provider of ad-serving APIs to help companies monetize their sites and mobile apps, left the show sixth for the number of consecutive wins and fifth for the highest winnings total during regular-season play. He will return to the show next year to compete in the next Tournament of Champions.