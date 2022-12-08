Radish's ChoiceView Products Are Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Radish Systems' ChoiceView Visual IVR and ChoiceView Visual Agent are now listed in AWS Marketplace, the online software store of Amazon Web Services.

ChoiceView helps organizations share visual information in real time during calls. ChoiceView Visual IVRs presents callers with visual menus and visual responses. ChoiceView Visual Agent allows contact center agents to visually share information with callers.

For developers who want to add ChoiceView capabilities to their voice apps on their own, there's a ChoiceView lambda function available as an Amazon Connect Quick Start Integration. An automated script allows developers to obtain their own lambda copy and go from there.