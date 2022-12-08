Cognizant Acquires Utegration
Cognizant is acquiring Utegration, a consulting and solutions provider specializing in SAP?technology and SAP-certified products for the energy and utilities sectors. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Utegration serves dozens of clients in the energy and utilities sector with solutions across customer experience, billing, and advanced metering, managed services, data science, analytics, finance, and asset performance management. The company's portfolio of industry-specific custom solutions includes Utility4U, MeterData4U, Finance4U, and LoadPlanning4U.
"We believe Utegration's rich industry expertise and differentiated portfolio of energy and utilities-focused products and accelerators is a perfect complement to our SAP practice," said Rob Vatter, executive vice president of Cognizant's Enterprise Platform Services, in a statement. "In bringing together Utegration's experienced, specialist team with our global scale in SAP and digital transformation, we have a strong new set of capabilities designed to address the market's critical transformation needs."
"Combining our strengths with Cognizant is a win for our clients and our colleagues," said Bart Thielbar, president and CEO of Utegration, in a statement. "Utegration has grown with a singular focus on the needs of energy and utilities businesses, and becoming part of Cognizant expands the scope and scale we have to deliver for clients, including beyond the energy sector. We could not be more pleased to be joining a team that shares our values and commitment to innovation, client service, and providing a great culture for our people to grow their careers."
"Utegration has been a strategic partner for SAP in the utilities space for over a decade. They've been instrumental in delivering successful implementations and solutions for key SAP customers in the vertical," said Lloyd Adams, president of SAP North America, in a statement. "This announcement will allow Cognizant to expand on Utegration's commitment to solution excellence, and continue the tradition of partnership, innovation, and digital modernization, jointly with SAP."