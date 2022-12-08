Cognizant Acquires Utegration

Cognizant is acquiring Utegration, a consulting and solutions provider specializing in SAP?technology and SAP-certified products for the energy and utilities sectors. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Utegration serves dozens of clients in the energy and utilities sector with solutions across customer experience, billing, and advanced metering, managed services, data science, analytics, finance, and asset performance management. The company's portfolio of industry-specific custom solutions includes Utility4U, MeterData4U, Finance4U, and LoadPlanning4U.