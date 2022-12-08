CleverTap Unveils RenderMax

CleverTap unveiled RenderMax to increase mobile push notification render rates up to 90 percent on low-end Android devices.

RenderMax helps CleverTap customers engage new users and elevate the returns from their push campaigns. This is especially true for devices that are in battery saver mode or cannot be reached due to inactivity.

"RenderMax is a testament to our continued commitment toward product development and innovation. Low render rates stifle the true potential of mobile push notifications. We are confident that with RenderMax, brands will be able to harness the full power of push notifications. What's interesting is that we are offering RenderMax to all customers at no additional cost to any brand that wants to try it out," said Anand Jain, co-founder and chief product officer of CleverTap, in a statement.

CleverTap RenderMax works with Android devices such as Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, One Plus, POCO, Realme, and Samsung.