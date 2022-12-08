Waterfield Tech Launches Ascend Solution

Waterfield Tech, a customer engagement solutions provider, today launched Ascend, a subscription service that helps organizations lower their cloud migration costs while driving long-term customer experience and business value.

Ascend combines a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform with a full end-to-end customer experience service layer in one, flat-rate subscription.

"As companies have embraced cloud CX technologies, too many have fallen short of realizing the full value of their investments because of archaic service engagement models," said Owen Robinson, vice president of CX strategy at Waterfield Tech, in a statement. "With Ascend, we are modernizing cloud CX services by providing a hassle-free subscription service that enables businesses to remain agile and responsive to their end customers while maximizing their cloud investments."

Ascend leverages omnichannel engagement through fully integrated channel support for voice, callback, chat, email, SMS and social.The service includes unlimited remote training, unlimited single-day projects, and unlimited moves, adds and changes, and quarterly business reviews illustrating quantifiable proof points to support cloud investments.