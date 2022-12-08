Brightloom Adds Partners and Capabilities to Customer Growth Platform

Brightloom today announced partnerships and integrations with Lunchbox.io, Utiliti, Square, and Snowflake, and product updates to its Customer Growth Platform (CGP) to continue providing customer intelligence and personalized recommendations to unlock data-driven marketing for restaurants.

"Now more than ever, restaurant operators must make every customer interaction count," said Kellie Zimmerman, president and chief revenue officer of Brightloom, in a statement. "Every brand we speak with is looking to supercharge their existing martech stack. From our foundational SmartSegments to navigating the new frontier of Web3, the Brightloom team is laser-focused on forging strategic partnerships and scaling the CGP platform to help restaurants acquire, engage, and retain their customers more efficiently and effectively."

The product updates to the platform include the following:

Insights Navigator, which functions as a homepage and helps users connect the dots between analytics and customer engagement, summarizes the health of the customer base, identifies opportunities, and recommends specific actions to address the opportunities;

Data Health Report, which assesses the quality of first-party data to inform marketing strategies and suggest remedies to improve the health of data; and

Customer Profile Dashboard, which helps users better understand the behavioral differences between customer segments.

The Lunchbox integration combines Lunchbox's online ordering and customer engagement system with Brightloom's customer intelligence and personalization solutions. The new integrations with Square's point-of-sale and marketing platform and Snowflake's data warehouse provide self-serve, no-code ways for Brightloom customers to manage how the CGP ingests their customer, order, and payment data, as well as how they can then push personalized recommendations to marketing platforms. And the partnership with Utiliti, a Web3 developer platform, will provide customer engagement strategies.