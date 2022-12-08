SheerID Partners with Worldpay for Audience Verification

SheerID, a provider of identity marketing, has joined forces with Worldpay from FIS, a financial services technology provider, to enable tens of thousands of merchants on the Worldpay platform to provide segmented discounts and offers to consumer communities, such as students, the military, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, seniors, young adults, new movers, and more.

"Our partnership with SheerID further demonstrates our commitment to providing our merchants access to market-leading technologies and service providers in the industry," said Nicole Asling, vice president of enterprise partners at Worldpay, in a statement. "SheerID shares our desire to help merchants sell more, grow faster, and create meaningful connections that build customer loyalty, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

SheerID is powered by a digital verification engine with access to 20,000 authoritative data sources around the world that can instantly verify eligible consumers for exclusive segmented offers. SheerID's service combines sub-second verification performance, a low-code e-commerce integration, and the following capabilities to help merchants on the Worldpay platform generate incremental sales:

Instant verification of eligible consumers via authoritative sources;

In-brand consumer experience;

Ownership of zero-party data for future marketing and sales;

Seamless brand and design integration; and

ROI reporting that tracks conversion, revenue, and average order value impact.

These capabilities will allow Worldpay merchants to verify customers along multiple steps of the customer journey by extending special offers at different times during the shopping experience, through a landing page, during checkout, or after registering for a loyalty program, for example.