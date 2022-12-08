Precisely Achieves Amazon RDS Ready Product Designation for Data Integration

Precisely, a data integrity company, has achieved the Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Ready Product designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program, recognizing that Precisely Connect integrates seamlessly with Amazon RDS.

Precisely is an AWS Partner Network (APN) member.

"Precisely is proud to achieve AWS Service Ready Product designation, signifying that Precisely Connect meets the high bar that AWS sets for best practices," said Eric Yau, chief operating officer of Precisely, in a statement. "Our mutual customers can now confidently use data from their current systems on AWS, unlocking its true potential and fueling powerful business insights with advanced analytics."

Precisely Connect helps businesses integrate data seamlessly from heritage systems, including mainframe, into next-gen cloud and data platforms with one solution, supporting batch and real-time ingestion for advanced analytics, comprehensive machine learning, and seamless data migration.