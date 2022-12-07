Melissa Acquires ZipInfo.com
Melissa, a provider of data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, has acquired ZipInfo.com, a provider of ZIP code data. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ZipInfo.com's ZIP code databases and software developer kits align strategically with Melissa's comprehensive product suite, grounded in address verification, correction, and enhancement .
"From major players in fintech, manufacturing, and communications, to automotive, insurance, technology, and more, ZipInfo.com customers are leaders who recognize the power of the address," said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa, in a statement. "The ZipInfo.com portfolio complements the Melissa family of tools and services with technology and capabilities that strengthen our position as the address expert, a reputation we've honed over nearly 40 years of continuous operation serving diverse businesses globally."