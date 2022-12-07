Crownpeak Acquires Attraqt

Crownpeak, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, has acquired Attraqt, a provider of omnichannel artificial intelligence-powered product search, merchandising, and recommendation software to the ecommerce sector. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed

"As we serve global leaders in B2C and B2B e-commerce, this acquisition broadens our business to add world-class shopper discovery experiences for consumers and businesses within Crownpeak's enterprise-grade DXP platform," said Jonah Paransky, CEO of Crownpeak, in a statement. "This gives our customers stronger e-commerce tools to grow their revenue and operational capabilities. Crownpeak will continue scaling through additional strategic acquisitions to deliver critical, impactful tools for our global clients and partners."

"Finding the right product at the right time is critical to drive conversions and revenue. Combining Crownpeak's powerful tools that create inclusive, omnichannel experiences with speed and simplicity for top global organizations worldwide with Attraqt's leading e-commerce product discovery solutions used by more than 300 of the world's leading brands, manufacturers, and retailers makes this an exciting opportunity for both businesses," said Mark Adams, CEO of Attraqt, in a statement. "Both customer bases can now realize a unified approach to drive content-driven commerce experiences across all digital channels."