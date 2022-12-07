Sendbird Launches Scheduled Messages and Polls
Sendbird, a provider of conversations platforms for mobile apps, has added Scheduled Messages and Polls features to spark even more fruitful interactions between in-app chat users and companies.
Scheduled messages allow users to choose their message delivery time to maximize impact. They can be used for sending reminders, operational messages, and trigger actions from perfectly-timed messages.
Polls help garner insights directly within chat conversations.
"After rebuilding Sendbird Chat from the ground up to accelerate feature development, we are excited to now introduce our expanded capabilities for brands and communities to help them enhance user engagement in compelling ways," said John Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird, in a statement. "No one delivers a better in-app chat experience at scale than Sendbird. We look forward to helping businesses use these features to their advantage as they woo new customers and build loyalty with their existing base."
Related Articles
Sendbird Offers Unreal Game Developers a Chat SDK
20 Apr 2022
Sendbird has expanded the availability of its Unreal SDK to all game developers.
Sendbird Chat Launches in AWS Marketplace
29 Apr 2022
Sendbird Chat gets a listing in Amazon's digital catalog.