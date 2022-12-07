Sendbird Launches Scheduled Messages and Polls

Sendbird, a provider of conversations platforms for mobile apps, has added Scheduled Messages and Polls features to spark even more fruitful interactions between in-app chat users and companies.

Scheduled messages allow users to choose their message delivery time to maximize impact. They can be used for sending reminders, operational messages, and trigger actions from perfectly-timed messages.

Polls help garner insights directly within chat conversations.