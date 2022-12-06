SuccessKPI Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

SuccessKPI, a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, has achieved FedRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB).

FedRAMP (Federal Risk Authorization Management Program) is a U.S. federal government program providing a standardized methodology for security assessment, authorization, and monitoring of cloud products and services

The SuccessKPI platform combines a business intelligence layer, data lake architecture, speech and text analytics, quality management, and automation tools for large customer engagement centers.