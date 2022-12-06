SuccessKPI Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
SuccessKPI, a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, has achieved FedRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB).
FedRAMP (Federal Risk Authorization Management Program) is a U.S. federal government program providing a standardized methodology for security assessment, authorization, and monitoring of cloud products and services
The SuccessKPI platform combines a business intelligence layer, data lake architecture, speech and text analytics, quality management, and automation tools for large customer engagement centers.
"We are delighted to continue to expand our partnership with Maximus to support government digital transformation," said David Rennyson, president and CEO of SuccessKPI, in a statement. "FedRAMP authorization serves as further validation of our joint commitment to our Federal customers."